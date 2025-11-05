Artacho’s Angle: College Basketball Has Returned to Chapel Hill
College basketball has returned to Chapel Hill, as the UNC men's and women's teams have opened their season with victories. Head coach Hubert Davis and the men won over Central Arkansas, 90-54, with a big-time performance from freshman Caleb Wilson. The Atlanta, Georgia native scored 22 points and grabbed four rebounds and dished out three assists.
On the other hand, head coach Courtney Banghart and the women performed well with a 90-42 victory against N.C. Central inside Carmichael Arena. Banghart's squad was led by frosh Nyla Brooks, who contributed with 15 points, plus four rebounds and two assists. Both programs capped the first day of the season with sound wins.
The women will take on Elon on Thursday, Nov 6, at 7:00 p.m., while the men welcome Kansas for a rematch of the 2022 National Championship contest — both games will take place at home — adding more to the already eventful week of hoops.
Davis and Banghart come in with new rosters that feature transfers and freshmen who are looking to make an impact right off the bat. Aside from Wilson and Brooks, Kyan Evans, Elina Aarnisalo, Nyla Harris, Henri Veesaar, Luka Bogavac, Taliyah Henderson, Derek Dixon and plenty more are wearing North Carolina across their chest for the first time.
Men's and Women's Hoops Join the Mix With Football Coming to A Close
The UNC football team has four games left in the season (possibly five, if bowl eligible) and whenever football comes near an end, it marks the beginning of basketball — and a huge fan-favorite in Chapel Hill. North Carolina provides fans with something to look forward to as history serves its image well.
Davis and Banghart are on missions to take their teams to greater heights — after the Round of 64 and Sweet 16 exits. Each roster is capable of going far during the postseason, but a lot remains to be seen as far as execution goes on the hardwood floor.
The two head coaches lead ranked teams, with Davis and the men being the No. 25 in the country and Banghart and the women listed at No. 11 — expectations are quite high, but the pieces are there for each roster to capitalize on the opportunity at hand: perform and win contests.
The season is young and a lot of basketball is approaching, but other than that, it marks that a special time of the year has arrived for all of us, beyond athletics.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!