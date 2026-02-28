UNC's Hubert Davis Provides Update on Caleb Wilson

The North Carolina Tarr Heels have been without Caleb Wilson for the last four games, compiling a 3-1 record in his absence. However, his return seems to be nearing after a recent update.

During his live radio appearance on Wednesday, head coach Hubert Davis provided some insight into Wilson's healing process.

Davis' Thoughts

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) looks on prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

“He’s getting better every day,” Davis said. “We have another doctor’s visit later this week [and will] reevaluate the timetable. If everything stays like we think it will, hopefully he’ll be back soon.”

While Wilson has not been able to much, in terms of on-court participation, the freshman forward has continued to do other things, according to the 55-year-old head coach.

Feb 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“It’s a lot. And what I mean by that is: what he’s doing in the weight room, what he’s doing conditioning-wise, it’s real," Davis continued. "His ballhandling, he can shoot it, he just can’t catch it. And so, he does all the regular shooting drills that he does, you just have to bounce pass it to him."

“Other than regularly passing the ball to him, he’s doing everything," Davis said. "Obviously not playing five-on-five or anything like that. No contact, but in terms of no contact, he’s doing everything. When he comes back, he’ll be in shape, he’ll be ready to go.”

Wilson's Importance

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) and center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrate after a basket against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

It goes without saying that the 6-foot-9, 216-pound forward is instrumental in the Tar Heels' level of success. Earlier this week, center Henri Veesaar elaborated on that point, highlighting Wilson's talent and skill set and how it positively impacts North Carolina.

“I feel like now, normally, when we’re playing against teams, they double only Caleb [Wilson] in the post, because it’s hard to double both guys, because otherwise you’re going to be constant in rotation," Veesaar continued. "But last game, Caleb was out, and I was like, ‘Oh, now they’re doubling me.’ I got the ball, one dribble, and I got two on me all the time. So, it definitely makes a difference."

“Caleb [Wilson] is such a good passer as well, high and low," Veesaar said. "He sees the passes, he can seal. I can find him for easy layups, because they normally have a four on him that he’s going to be taller and bigger and more athletic than, so I can just kind of throw it over top and he can just catch it and dunk it or just lay it up easily.”

