This Week in UNC Women’s Basketball: NC A&T, UNC Greensboro
North Carolina women's basketball is off to a 3-1 start with wins over N.C. Central, Elon and Fairfield, with its loss coming at the hands of then-ranked No. 3 UCLA. The Tar Heels fell to the Bruins (in what was an interesting matchup for guard Elina Aarnisalo) by a score of 78-60. Aarnisalo led the team with 13 points, as Ciera Toomey and Indya Nivar added 11 apiece.
Nyla Harris, Reniya Kelly, Blanca Thomas, Nyla Brooks, Taliyah Henderson and Lanie Grant contributed on the stat sheet as well, but it was not enough against a Top 3 team in the country. UCLA was led by Lauren Betts, who nearly recorded a triple-double, finishing with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists.
Fellow starters Kiki Rice (15), Gabriela Jaquez (12), plus Angela Dugalić (14) off the bench entered double-figures, too. However, a new week begins for head coach Courtney Banghart's team, and a chance for it to improve to 4-1 by the end of this Sunday, Nov 23.
North Carolina will be taking on NC A&T on Thursday, Nov 20, at 7:00 p.m. And will then close out the week on Sunday with a matchup with UNC Greensboro — two in-state opponents coming up for the Tar Heels.
How Has NC A&T and UNC Greensboro Performed So Far?
For the Aggies, it currently sits at 2-3 through five games with wins over Shaw and Winston-Salem while losing to Texas Tech, then-ranked No. 17 TCU and New Mexico. Senior Chaniya Clark leads the team in scoring with 10 points per game, plus seven rebounds and one assist. Clark shoots 35 percent from the field and 23 percent so far from three.
Behind Clark are Paris Locke and D'Mya Tucker, who scored nine and eight points each, respectively. Lock contributes with five rebounds and two assists per game, with Tucker adding four rebounds and one assist.
What about the Spartans? UNC Greensboro is 1-3 through four games and is led by junior Makiah Asidanya, averaging 16 points, three rebounds and one assist. Asidanya shoots 41 percent from the field and 46 percent from beyond the arc so far. Her teammate, senior Jeni Levine, scores 13 points per game and grabs four rebounds, along with dishing out one assist.
These two in-state schools have talent on their rosters, and will be games where North Carolina can learn about themselves. The season is young and still plenty of gelling left to do for Banghart's squad.
