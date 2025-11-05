UNC Duo Brooks and Kelly Receive USBWA Recognition
Senior Reniya Kelly and Freshman Nyla Brooks have earned more recognition, this time from the U.S Basketball Writers Association. Kelly was placed on the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award preseason watch list, while Brooks landed on the Tamika Catchings Award preseason watch list. This comes after the UNC women's basketball team opened the 2025-2026 season with a win over N.C. Central.
The Tar Heels commandingly over the Eagles, 90-42, in a loud and energetic Carmichael Arena filled with elementary schoolers for Field Trip Day. UNC head coach Courtney Banghart saw five of her players enter double-figures: Louisville transfer Nyla Harris, UCLA transfer Elina Aarnisalo, redshirt sophomore Ciera Toomey, senior Indya Nivar, and freshman Nyla Brooks.
Brooks had the most on the team with 15 points, shooting 6-12 from the field and 3-6 from beyond the arc, but missed all three free throw attempts during the contest. The frosh also had four rebounds and two assists, too. Nivar, Toomey and Aarnisalo all had 13 points apiece, while Harris contributed with 12 points of her own.
Kelly did not get much action as a precautionary, playing only five minutes.
As the season continues, Brooks and Kelly will become important pieces for North Carolina's key to success as UNC will be facing some tough competition during the non-conference schedule: UCLA and Texas. Banghart's revamped roster, which features a lot of newcomers to the program, has the ability to score, but the head coach has concerns with rebounding.
Brooks's ability to score from the inside and out adds options for UNC, despite being a freshman. Kelly's experience in the ACC and college basketball will be crucial as one of the upperclassmen on the roster.
Recognition is An Indicator of Importance
All things considered, the fact that Brooks and Kelly received recognition is an indicator of their importance to the program. The two Tar Heels will be receiving a lot of minutes this season as North Carolina looks to get back into the NCAA Tournament after losing to Duke in the Sweet 16 last season — the pieces are there to do it.
The season opener showed a lot about the kind of team Banghart has, but with the schedule about to heat up, more signs will continue to flare up — good and bad.
North Carolina's next game will be on Thursday, November 6 against Elon at 7:00 p.m. in Chapel Hill. Another opportunity for Brooks, Kelly and the rest of the squad to contribute toward another tally in the win column.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!