Courtney Banghart, Aarnisalo and Brooks Discuss Win in Season Opener
Head coach Courtney Banghart along with Elina Brooks and Nyla Brooks, spoke to the media after UNC's season-opening win against N.C. Central
In this story:
The North Carolina women's basketball team won against N.C. Central, 90-42, inside Carmichael Arena on Field Trip Day — an atmosphere filled with elementary school kids yelling to the top of their lungs for every little thing in sight. Head coach Courtney Banghart, sophomore Elinar Aarnisalo and freshman Nyla Brooks spoke to the media afterward.
To Watch, Check Out the Video Below:
Opening Statement by head coach Courtney Banghart
- “Yeah, the opening statement really is about how much our marketing team, how much effort they put in to find places for 75 buses, to find a seating arrangement that works for 31 counties, and for those little school day kids who came and gave us their energy. It's such a great event every year, and really grateful for all the work that goes into it."
- "Fun to get started, you guys. We've been at this a while. We've been at this since early June, and just fun to now get to use games as your benchmarks, and you get to learn kind of in live, fluid time."
- "We are a work in progress, as you can see, and as you can imagine, with some new, really key pieces to be new to the program and with some improved pieces and some, obviously, some growth in our leadership. So we're in a work in progress. I did some things really well and did some things that we'll continue to get better at. So it's go time. We're here.”
Banghart On Any Adjustments Needed to Be Made Ahead of Matchup With Elon
- “You know, I think it's a little early to tell. I need to see the film, because there's a lot of jitters in the first game, and you have lots of different lineups, and when you're not playing your other two lead guards, you don't want to grind E (Elina Aarnisalo), so you've got people playing out of position, kind of all the things."
- "And so, you know, statistically, you can say, well, we outrebounded them, we made threes, there are some things I think that statistically, we did well. We made an adjustment and started to be more physical in the interior. But in terms of the growth of things, as I say, the things that happen all the time, we really need to see on film."
- "We need to see where we were late to things, and what our angles were, because there's such a small margin to be great, right? And those are in the angles. So we're just a work in progress. We're the first to admit up here that we're not a finished product, and that's part of what we're excited about.”
Aarnisalo on Playing in Her First Collegiate Game as a Tar Heel
- “Yeah, it was great. I mean, I think our team did well. We still have a lot to work on, but it was great to play in Carmichael. The crowd was great. The little kids. It was so loud, such a historical arena. So it was a lot of fun playing with my new teammates, who I really appreciate."
- "I love playing with them. So a lot of fun, like playing with Nyla Brooks, for example, like a great freshman coming in. So yeah, I'm looking forward to the season a lot.”
Brooks on Confidence Between South Carolina Exhbition and In Season Opener
- “Um, I mean, I was confident Thursday, confident now, doesn't change. I'm just coming here, playing basketball, and keep learning.”
