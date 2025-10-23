Three Players Depart UNC Football Amid Luka Bogavac News
On this episode of the Tar Heels Insider Podcast, beat writer Grant Chachere gives a brief update on the Luka Bogavac situation as well as three players departing from UNC's football team
To hear what Grant said, check out the video below!
There's a partial transcript from center Chad Lindbergh's press conference from Tuesday as well.
Do you guys feel like you have a good foundation to build on, like good things that you did that you can sort of keep some positive momentum going into Virginia this weekend?
Yeah, absolutely. I think our offensive line, we've been building every single week. We saw a lot of good explosive rushes, fuels us, fires us up. I think we have a lot of good things going and trying to build on it. This week, we've strung a lot of good practices together and keep going with it.
On how Austin Blaske and Christo Kelly helped him with his move to center ...
Yeah. I mean, between him (Blaske) and Christo, a ton of center experience between the two of them. Something that in all my years of college football, when I'm in meetings, I try to learn the center position, because if you can learn center, then you know all five.
So I've been trying to know the assignments and the mic points and all that there. So it was kind of an easier transition. But then Blaske and Christo, they have so much experience. Told me all the techniques I need to know the little tips and tricks. I'll do something wrong, and then, like, first person that comes up to me is Christo telling me, you know, like, this has always worked for me in the past. I'll go do it.
On transferring to UNC and how Blaske influenced it...
We lost our head coach (Mike Blomgren) at Rice. Scott Abel from Davidson, came in. Didn't necessarily want to run the triple option and I decided it was as best to hop in the portal. I looked between University of Houston and here.
Obviously I had Blaske here, someone that can tell me kind of the ins and outs of the program, not necessarily the new coaching staff, but, you know, telling me a lot of good things about Chapel Hill, how, you know, great college town, great place to be, good weather, all that. And just, you know, Blaske was big and kind of put me over the edge that, you know, I could go far away from home again. And I really enjoyed it out here.
Relationship with Austin Blaske and how it’s grown since their time together at Georgia ...
Yeah, we were freshmen roommates there, so we lived together in the dorms. I mean, obviously played four years together there, so really close in all the meetings and all that, and then we went our separate ways, stayed in contact for the most part. You know, how you doing? How's this going? I know I played Charlotte at Rice last year, until blast got hurt. I was watching his film, so it's great to text him and catch up like that, just, you know, I mean, we've been friends since, since freshman year college.
