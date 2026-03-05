The North Carolina Tar Heels clinched an 18-0 record at home this season with a 67-63 win over the Clemson Tigers on Tuesday night at the Dean E. Smith Center.

Luka Bogavac was instrumental in the win, leading the team with 20 points while shooting 6-of-14 from the field, including 6-of-10 from three-point range. It was the junior guard's best performance all season, and he was the main reason the Tar Heels escaped with a much-needed win on senior night.

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts during the second half against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, head coach Hubert Davis elaborated on Bogavac's impact in the victory.

Davis' Thoughts

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) celebrates after a three point basket against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

"Yeah, it did," Davis said of how Bogavac's two threes near the end of the game ignited the team and propelled it over the finish line. "I mean, we just couldn't get anything consistently around the rim, whether through post or penetration."

"I mean, just Clemson's defense is two things. One is really good. They've got three things. They got great length, and then they're very physical. And so, we just couldn't get anything consistently, whether through post or penetration."

"And so, you know, Luka hit a three," Davis continued. "He's one of those guys that when he hits one, he wants another look. And so, we called three straight plays for him just to be able to get him open. And you know, he's a guy that obviously can hit open shots, but he also does a really good job of hitting contested shots, and he made some big ones for us tonight."

As an overseas transfer, it can take significant time for a player to establish chemistry with teammates and coaches. That was certainly the case for Bogavac, but the 55-year-old head coach acknowledges that Bogavac has been stellar in the last month or so.

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) and Gurad Elijah Davis (6) celebrate during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

"Yeah, I mean, it's a huge adjustment," Davis said. "I mean, I just really can't put it into perspective because I haven't been in that type of situation. I remember you know being in the NBA and getting traded and can go to a different city within 48 hours, but I didn't have to go to a different country where I knew no one. And you had to adjust to new coaches, a new country, a new school, a new system, new teammates, and a new basketball."

"And the adjustment that he has made has been awesome," Davis continued. "And the thing that warms my heart the most is just the relationships that he has with his teammates. The way that they joke around and hang out together makes me feel really good that he's adjusted that well, he's developed and supported and locked in amongst his teammates."

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) drives during the first half against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images