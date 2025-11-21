Three Top Performers From UNC–NC A&T Women’s Hoops
Indya Nivar, Nyla Brooks, and Elina Aarnisalo were the three Tar Heels who led the way for North Carolina in its dominating win over NC A&T. North Carolina won by 35 points and held control from the beginning until the end. UNC saw its turnover problem arise, but other than that, Nivar, Brooks, and Aarnisalo stood out and were the top three performers of the game.
Indya Nivar
Nivar finished the first half with five points and then had a better second half with nine points. The senior finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists. She shot 5-7 from the field, 1-1 from the three-point line, and 3-4 from the free throw line. Nivar is leading by example and is becoming the leader head coach Courtney Banghart has sought her out to be.
The Apex, North Carolina, native played 24 minutes and completed the contest with a plus-minus of 31.
Nyla Brooks
The five-star, McDonald's All-American freshman, Brooks, shot a great amount from beyond the arc against the Aggies, taking 11 attempts. The young Tar Heel scored 14 points, shooting 5-13 from the field. Brooks also had five rebounds, one assist and two blocks as well. The rise of Brooks is evident, and has been a big piece off the bench for Banghart.
Brooks is looking all the parts of being the instant impact player she was anticipated to be during the offseason for North Carolina.
Elina Aarnisalo
And then, UCLA transfer Aarnisalo had 13 points and two rebounds. She shot 6-5 from the field, 1-2 from the deep, and missed her only attempt from the charity stripe. The sophomore guard has been an important piece in the backcourt for UNC as she continues to mesh with her fellow guards that UNC possesses on the roster.
These three Tar Heels were big pieces to North Carolina's win, but in the next game, it could be a totally different trio. Does the group of players switch up? Or will it stay consistent as the season progresses? This roster has a lot of pieces and plenty of opportunities to go around, and the decision is all in the hands of Banghart.
UNC will take on UNC Greensboro in Chapel Hill on Sunday, Nov 23. This will be its last home game before traveling on the road to face South Dakota State, Kansas State, and Columbia during the 2025 Cancun Challenge.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!