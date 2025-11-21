North Carolina Women's Hoops Obtain Fourth Win Over NC A&T
GREENSBORO, N.C. — No. 14 UNC women's basketball team entered Corbett Sports Center and left with a win over NC A&T, 85-50. North Carolina was led by Indya Nivar, who recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Head coach Courtney Banghart and the Tar Heels will take on UNC Greensboro on Sunday, Nov 23, before traveling for the 2025 Cancun Challenge next week.
The last outing between these two teams ended in a victory for North Carolina by a score of 66-47. Laila Hull scored 14 points, a team-high during that contest, and was followed by Lexi Donarski, who added 10 points of her own.
1st Half
Nyla Brooks sparked the first half with four three-pointers off the bench for North Carolina. Brooks finished the first half with 12 points in 12 minutes and had two rebounds as well. Head coach Courtney Banghart went with the normal starting lineup of Elina Aarnisalo, Reniya Kelly, Indya Nivar, Nyla Harris and Ciera Toomey.
Aarnisalo led the starters with nine points, Toomey and Nivar had six and five points each, and Kelly added on three points of her own. Besides Brooks off the bench, Jordan Zubich and Lanie Grant had three points apiece, while Laila Hull contributed with two points. All of this combined resulted in a 22-point lead for UNC going into the halftime break.
The Tar Heels had 20 points from the bench, 16 points in the paint, 16 points off turnovers, and forced 12 turnovers. However, as the problem continued to present itself, Banghart's team suffered nine turnovers through the first two quarters. They also had one block and five steals. Toomey has the highest plus-minus of 20.
2nd Half
The second half was a much better outcome for Aarnisalo and Nivar, who reached 11 points apiece by the four-minute mark in the third quarter. North Carolina held a 60-23 lead over NC A&T at the 3:47 media timeout. By this time, UNC had 26 rebounds and 12 assists, including 12 turnovers. Toward the end of the third quarter, North Carolina shot nearly 50 percent from the field.
In addition, UNC also shot 40 percent from the three-point line, along with 66 percent from the free throw line (4-6). And then by the 3:35 media timeout in the fourth quarter, UNC led 81-42, as four Tar Heels entered double-figures: Brooks (14), Nivar (14), Aarnisalo (13), and Toomey (12). Grant reached 8 points, Zubich and Kelly had six points each, and Harris logged in four points.
North Carolina was dominant on the interior, notching 42 points. In comparison, the Aggies scored 30 points in that category.
Banghart's team took the lead at the beginning of the contest and never looked back, commanding NC A&T until the end.
