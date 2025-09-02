All Tar Heels

Top 3 Kaleb Cost Quotes Following Loss Against TCU

This is what defensive back Kaleb Cost said after the loss to TCU.

Jeremiah Artacho

Sep 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kaleb Cost (21) reacts after intercepting a pass in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Sep 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kaleb Cost (21) reacts after intercepting a pass in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
The North Carolina Tar Heels football team looked like it was going to live up to the hype in the first drive of the game. Quarterback Gio Lopez and wide receiver Jordan Shipp played well, but just for a moment. Defensive back Kaleb Cost made an interception, one of the few, very few, highlights in Bill Belichick's first collegiate game.

Cost and the defense have a lot of work to do before their game against Charlotte on the road — not too much time to make adjustments either. Here is what he had to say on morale, preseason, along with the 75-yard touchdown TCU was able to accomplish during the third quarter of the contest.

On Morale

  • "Just try to keep positive energy, just all around. Obviously, it's a little negative energy, but as we come together, the team would come together as Band of Brothers and realize what happened today. We we it's a team. It's a team. It's from top to bottom, from coaches all the way down, clear. So yeah, we just got to go back to the drawing board, like I said."
Sep 7, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kaleb Cost (21) reacts in the 1st quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

On if the Team UNC Saw on the Field Is the Same as in Preseason

  • "No. We knew there was a tough team. We knew there was a competitive team. We knew that they were going to come in our house and try to meet us. We knew no team's gonna give us anything, so that definitely wasn't a factor in anything, like we knew what we had. We knew the opponent very well, and we just didn't execute at the time we did."

On 75-yard Touchdown

Sep 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick comes on to the field before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
  • " I mean, it was a good run on them, like it was a competitive play on them. He broke out and made a good run. Obviously, we just got to compete, like, keep competing just to the end, like, regardless of the situation, or regardless of the play that just happened before or after, whether it's a good play or a bad play, like, we got to keep going, because obviously, like, the game went good at the beginning and it started going downhill. But even with the good things, like, we got to keep our foot, foot on their neck regardless."

