North Carolina's Loss Against Duke Exposed Several Weaknesses
In this story:
The North Carolina Tar Heels suffered a 76-61 loss against the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The final score does not accurately depict how dominant Duke was throughout the game, specifically in the second half.
While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, center Henri Veesaar voiced his frustrations with the team's performance.
Veesaar's Thoughts
- "They definitely [outhustled] us in the second half," Veesaar said. "We gave up, I think 18 offensive rebounds and had a lot of turnovers. That's really where we lost the game. And then during that run, they just [stole] the momentum and we [just folded]. So, we have to play with some edge, and we can't have back-to-back turnovers."
- "We have to take care of the ball. We have to have some fight in us. Today, I felt like we were flat in the second half, [especially] when they went on the run. We didn't fight back, we just folded. I feel like we can't have those types of games."
With the ACC Tournament starting this week, and the Tar Heels on a double-bye, it can be easy for North Carolina to forget about this game, but Veesaar feels that it will be a teaching moment for the team heading into the conference and NCAA tournaments.
Veesaar Knows Heels Must Bounce Back
- "I think this is going to be important for us," Veesaar explained. "We lost, so it is definitely going to fuel us for practice and for the ACC tournament because you kind of keep this feeling with you after losing a game like this. So, you are going to remember this for the next month. We're definitely going to carry this with us and have a chip on our shoulders to prove what we can do because this is not."
Freshman forward Caleb Wilson was working his way back from a fractured hand, hoping to return to the lineup against Duke. However, he suffered a broken thumb in Thursday's practice, which required season-ending surgery. Veesaar spoke on how the team will prepare for the tournament without its star freshman.
- "We have played without Caleb [Wilson] for six games, and I feel like we have done fine most of it," Veesaar said. "Obviously, Caleb is a tremendous player, and he boosts the team, but we already have the rotations. We're going to keep doing what we're going to do, and we just have to have more tenacity fighting on rebounds. Maybe we won't have iso plays that helped us out in the first few games, but in this game, we were fine, [other than] turnovers and allowing offensive rebounds."
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.