North Carolina's Loss Against Duke Exposed Several Weaknesses

The North Carolina Tar Heels suffered a 76-61 loss against the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The final score does not accurately depict how dominant Duke was throughout the game, specifically in the second half.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, center Henri Veesaar voiced his frustrations with the team's performance.

Veesaar's Thoughts

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) looks to shoot as North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Duke Blue Devils won 76-61. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

"They definitely [outhustled] us in the second half," Veesaar said. "We gave up, I think 18 offensive rebounds and had a lot of turnovers. That's really where we lost the game. And then during that run, they just [stole] the momentum and we [just folded]. So, we have to play with some edge, and we can't have back-to-back turnovers."

"We have to take care of the ball. We have to have some fight in us. Today, I felt like we were flat in the second half, [especially] when they went on the run. We didn't fight back, we just folded. I feel like we can't have those types of games."

Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

With the ACC Tournament starting this week, and the Tar Heels on a double-bye, it can be easy for North Carolina to forget about this game, but Veesaar feels that it will be a teaching moment for the team heading into the conference and NCAA tournaments.

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA;Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) pokes the ball away from North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Duke Blue Devils won 76-61. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Veesaar Knows Heels Must Bounce Back

"I think this is going to be important for us," Veesaar explained. "We lost, so it is definitely going to fuel us for practice and for the ACC tournament because you kind of keep this feeling with you after losing a game like this. So, you are going to remember this for the next month. We're definitely going to carry this with us and have a chip on our shoulders to prove what we can do because this is not."

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) brings the ball up court against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Freshman forward Caleb Wilson was working his way back from a fractured hand, hoping to return to the lineup against Duke . However, he suffered a broken thumb in Thursday's practice, which required season-ending surgery. Veesaar spoke on how the team will prepare for the tournament without its star freshman.