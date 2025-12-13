Predicting North Carolina's Top Performances Against USC Upstate

It has been a tough slew of games in recent weeks for the North Carolina Tar Heels, which included Michigan State, Kentucky, and Georgetown. Despite the daunting competition in that stretch, the Tar Heels went 2-1, including a 20-point win over the Hoyas last Sunday.

This week's matchup is not as frightening as those, with the USC Upstate Spartans on tap for North Carolina on Saturday at the Dean E. Smith Center.

The Tar Heels are playing their best basketball of the season over the last month, and they have an incredible opportunity to continue that trend this weekend.

With all that being said, here are predictions for who will be North Carolina's best players against USC Upstate.

Caleb Wilson

Stat line prediction: 24 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals

In the three previous games, leading up to Sunday's contest against Georgetown, the freshman forward was shooting 34 percent from the field during that span. Against the Hoyas, Wilson went 7-of-12 from the field for 20 points and 14 rebounds.

The former five-star recruit will shoot north of 50 percent again this week, and that could lead to 30+ points for Wilson. The 6-foot-9, 216-pound forward forces his way to the free-throw line, and the Spartans simply do not possess the defense to slow Wilson down.

Henri Veesaar

Stat line prediction: 20 points and 14 rebounds

Over the last month, Veesaar has been the most consistent player for the Tar Heels, averaging 18 points and 11 rebounds, while shooting 63 percent from the field in that span.

The 6-foot-11, 224-pound center had a career-high 15 rebounds against Georgetown on Sunday, and he could surpass against USC Upstate.

Scoring and rebounding is not the only way the Arizona transfer impacts the game, and freshman guard Derek Dixon expanded on that during his postgame press conference last Sunday.

"[Henri Veesaar] is a versatile big, so he can pick and pop, he can short roll and make the right decisions," Dixon said. "So, all that, I think, is really good. One thing I think he's really improved on is being more physical with the screens and setting them and, you know, getting contact, and that's been able to get us open."

Veesaar's game has expanded since arriving in Chapel Hill this past offseason, and his ability to locate vacated spots on the floor and pass out of double teams has opened up the offense to new heights in recent weeks.

