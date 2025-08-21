WATCH: UNC Head Coach Bill Belichick Gives Final Fall Camp Presser
North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick gives updates in his last media availibilty before game week kicks off next Monday.
To watch, check out the video below!
Q: What do you have to achieve personally, and are you approaching it so you can be that kind of guy?
Macus Allen: Yeah, I'm approaching it just 100%. I'm just trying to work on my craft and perfect the little things that kind of held me back last year. Just get better at the things that I know I need to work on. Ultimately, just go out there and make plays because I know what I can do, so I just need to go out there and put it on the field.
Q: What is it like having Thad on the other side? What did you learn from observing a guy coming in from a different program?
Marcus Allen: Yeah, Thad is one kind of guy. He brings a lot of energy, a lot of confidence, so just having that on the other side of the field, knowing that that side of the field is being taken care of, having a partner, just like kind of how it was with Hussie, having a partner there that's going to push each other. If one of us is messing up, we're going to hold each other accountable, make sure we get it right, and make sure we do our part so that our team can win.
Q: Yeah, to obviously elaborate from what you were just talking about with Thad, that he obviously is a guy that has a lot of experience in the points he's played in the national championship, things like that. I guess, what types of maybe pointers does he kind of give you? Obviously, your experience is better too, but what kind of, I guess, things do you guys talk about as far as playing the defensive back position?
Marcus Allen: Yeah, you can always learn from somebody. That is a great corner, so anytime he's giving out tips, we're always listening. And just giving tips on just being able to read routes better, being able to find the ball better, just being able to anticipate things and just be able to play faster in general are some of the tips that he's been giving out to us and the guys. Brian?
Q: You're being coached by three Belichicks. I wonder what differences you've said between that? Obviously, we're talking a lot about Bill Belichick, but how are they doing as coaches?
Marcus Allen: Yeah, I mean, all the three of them are like their own different characters. Like, they're completely different, I'm not going to lie. But Steve and Brian, Steve is a great coach. He has a lot of experience, like NFL experience. He was at Washington. He knows the defense well. He knows what position we need to be in. He knows the best position to put us in to win. And then Brian is a mastermind. He knows everything that's going on with defense. So just having them two together is really allowing us to be a better defense, make more smarter calls, and just make more plays in general.
