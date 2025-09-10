WATCH: Rece Verhoff Opens Up About Transferring, Life At UNC
North Carolina kicker Rece Verhoff talked to the media on Sept. 8 about his time in Chapel Hill and transferring from Marshall.
Here is a partial transcript from Bill Belichick's presser after UNC's 20-3 win over Charlotte on Sept. 6:
Opening Statement
A lot better tonight and the rain delay was challenging for both teams, obviously. But things got going, and I thought we did a good job not turning the ball over, which was a big improvement from last week. Played better defense, tackled better and played better in the kicking game. We had some decent field position in the kicking game. So, I thought overall, it was a solid effort. Certainly, a lot of room for improvement.
We can do a better job in all the areas, coaching fundamentals, playing, missed some opportunities, but I thought these players deserved it. They played well tonight, and again, came back after a short week, went on the road and came in here and got the win. So good win and we'll move on."
Q: How special is it to get your first college win?
It's great, but it's really about the team. The players went out there and made the plays tonight. The staff did do a great job. It's disappointing Monday night against TCU, but these guys bounced back, all of them, players, coaches, our staff, support, people, everybody. And just got back to work, we were determined to have a better outcome. And so, I was really proud of what they did. They're the ones that really deserve the credit tonight.
Q: The drive right before the half to score a touchdown felt like a big moment in this game. What was working on that drive?
That was a big drive for us. I thought that Gio (Lopez) and Freddie (Kitchens), offensive coordinator, they really managed the clock well. We made a couple first downs, and then we got into position to score, and ultimately got the touchdown with only a few seconds left on the clock. So that was a big swing for us, that we had a similar situation last week against TCU, and we kind of messed that up. And then they ended up kicking a field goal at the end of the half. So that was a big drive for us there to close out the half. Very well executed. Got a big run there from Bullet (Davion Gause) on the touchdown run.
Offensive line blocked well and Gio made a couple of key plays on that drive. Just great execution any time you go 80 yards; I don't know how many plays it was – 10 plays. That's good. You don't get it all on one play, you've got to get a bunch of them and we had a few on that drive so it was great. One of the real highlights of the night, honestly, was putting together that drive at that time in the game.
