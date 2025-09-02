WATCH: UNC's Bill Belichick Speaks To Media After Embarrassing Loss
North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick had to answer a lot of questions after the Tar Heels laid a giant egg in their home opener against TCU, losing 48-14.
Here is a partial transcript of Kaleb Cost's presser after the 48-14 loss to TCU on Sept. 1.
Question: What went wrong when everything started? What was the mental challenge, trying to fight against that?
Kaleb Cost: I mean, we just got to be tougher as a team as a whole, like just taking it day by day, practice by practice, drill by drill, and when it comes to game time, we just got to be tougher all around and compete better as a team.
Question: Is there a point in time which you look back right now? To look back right now.
Kaleb Cost: I mean, absolutely, I wouldn't say we felt helpless at all, like we still kept grinding, we still kept pushing and to try to get some production out of that game. But all in all, like we lost the game at the end of the day, and it went, it didn't go our way, but we just, we still kept going for it.
Question: I know there wasn't really a whole lot going for you guys, but the crowd and the environment seemed to be awesome. What do you have to say about them and showing up?
Kaleb Cost: We absolutely appreciate Tar Heel nation. We would need that every single week, absolutely, we're sorry we let y’all down and it won't happen again.
Question: You guys seem pretty confident in the weeks leading up to this game. How much of a shock or at this point, what was the effort that we got put out there.
Kaleb Cost: It's definitely disappointing, but it's just back to the drawing board again. We're gonna go hard. I'm gonna go hard every single day this week, going into Charlotte and making sure that never happens again.
Question: I honestly haven't had a chance to look at it and everything like that, but I guess I would evaluate the sense of cohesion, connectivity, I guess, for you guys as a unit going into the game, and then also just kind of reflecting after the game.
Kaleb Cost: We're definitely connecting as a unit. We're still connected as a unit, defensively, offensively and as a team. We understand what happened tonight, and we're going to fix it. We're going to solve it. Figure out everything we need to do to solve it.