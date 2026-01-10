Heels Officially Announce Petrino as Offensive Coordinator

The North Carolina Tar Heels officially announced the hiring of Bobby Petrino as the team's offensive coordinator on Friday. North Carolina parted ways with former offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens last month after an underwhelming season. Head coach Bill Belichick made the official announce while addressing the media shortly after the conclusion of the 2025 season.

"We want to thank Coach [Freddie] Kitchens and Coach [Mike] Priefer for their commitment and many contributions to our program and student-athletes," Belichick said in a statement. "We wish them both nothing but the best in their future endeavors."

It was an inevitable decision, as North Carolina's offense was one of the worst units in college football. The Tar Heels' offense averaged 19.3 points per game (119th in FBS) and 288.8 yards per game (129th in FBS).

Since then, the Tar Heels have orchestrated many changes to the roster and coaching staff, hoping to bounce back in 2026. This past season, North Carolina finished with a 4-8 record, 13th in the ACC, and failed to qualify for bowl eligibility for the first time in eight years.

Friday marked the official start to Petrino's tenure in Chapel Hill. Hopefully for Belichick and the program, the 64-year-old play caller proves to be the correct decision.

Petrino spoke for the first time since being hired as the Tar Heels' offensive coordinator, releasing a statement on Friday.

“I’m extremely excited to join Coach [Bill] Belichick and the Carolina football program,” Petrino said. “This is an incredible opportunity to work with one of the best at a storied institution. I cannot wait to get started in Chapel Hill alongside this coaching staff and student-athletes.”

Belichick also released a statement, stating his confidence in Petrino and belief in the veteran coach elevating the offensive operation in 2026 and beyond.

“We are fortunate to add an elite coaching talent in Bobby to our staff,” Belichick said. “He brings an extensive background and a proven record of success on offense at every level of football. Bobby has consistently built great offenses everywhere he has been, and we look forward to having him work with our program.”

As briefly mentioned, North Carolina's offense was one of the worst units under Kitchens. in addition to ranking near the bottom of FBS in points scored and total yards, the Tar Heels ranked No. 119 in red zone offense and only scored 25 touchdowns, which was only more than seven teams.

Petrino's experience as a head coach should be a valuable asset for North Carolina, and the offense should benefit from the upgrade at offensive coordinator.

