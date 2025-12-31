Where North Carolina Stands in Latest NCAA March Madness Predictions

The North Carolina Tar Heels have continued to impress this season, and many people are taking notice of the team's recent form.

That includes ESPN's Bracketologist Joe Lunardi, who updated his latest Bracketology on Monday. The long-time expert revealed his entire bracket predictions, including where he currently expects the Tar Heels to be slotted in.

Here is the latest edition of Bracketology and takeaways, reactions, in regard to North Carolina's seeding.

Breaking Down North Carolina's positioning in Latest Bracketology

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrates during the first half against the East Carolina Pirates at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

According to Lunardi, the Tar Heels are one of the four-seeds. Before Monday's edition, North Carolina was listed as a five-seed.

In the latest reveal, the four-seeds are North Carolina, Nebraska, Kansas, and Alabama. Currently, the Tar Heels would be in the Midwest region, according to Lunardi. That region may be the deepest section of the bracket if it ends up playing out that way. Of course, there is still a lot that has to occur, but here is an evaluation of the Midwest region in which the Tar Heels find themselves

Evaluating the Midwest Region

If this is how the bracket ended up, North Carolina would be surrounded by several programs with elite defensive pedigree. Michigan (1), Vanderbilt (2), and Houston (3), and North Carolina (4), round out the top seeds in the Midwest.

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) and center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrate after a basket against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Excluding Vanderbilt, the other three teams value the defense and frontcourt depth, which was the foundation for the Wolverines and Cougars in last year's NCAA tournament. Both programs have prioritized that area over the last several years, which has been the driving force of their success in recent memory.

Meanwhile, the Tar Heels have established that with Caleb Wilson, Henri Veesaar, and Jarin Stevenson headlining the frontcourt. In addition, Texas Tech (5) and Iowa (6) are formidable teams with similar strengths to the three teams above.

This would be a fascinating region to watch unfold, as North Carolina's hypothetical path to the Final Four could include Texas Tech in the second round, Michigan in the Sweet 16, and Houston in the Elite 8. That would be a gauntlet for the Tar Heels, who would be battle-tested heading into the Final Four.

How High Could North Carolina Climb?

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) attempts a dunk during the second half against the East Carolina Pirates at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

As clearly pointed out, the Tar Heels are currently a four-seed, but with a few more weeks of impressive performances, what seed line could North Carolina reach?

At the moment, if I had to guess where the Tar Heels end up by the March rolls around, it would probably be seeded as a top 12 team in the field.

