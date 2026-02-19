Where UNC Stands in Updated Bracketology
The North Carolina Tar Heels have been diminished, as Henri Veesaar and Caleb Wilson have missed the last two games due to injury. Their absences exposed the Tar Heels in the 82-58 loss against the North Carolina State Wolfpack on Tuesday night.
Earlier that day, ESPN's Bracketologist Joe Lunardi released his latest bracket projections for this year's NCAA tournament. Here is where he had North Carolina, but as briefly mentioned, the Tar Heels had not played yet.
Lunardi Lists North Carolina as a Six Seed
In Lunardi's latest bracket projections, the Tar Heels' position did change at all, as they remain along the same seed line in the same region. Additionally, North Carolina's path would be extremely difficult, as the top five seeds in order are Duke, Illinois, Kansas, Alabama, and St. John's. The Tar Heels would most likely face the Jayhawks in the second round, which would be unfavorable matchup, as Kansas is playing its best basketball.
The two teams faced in November at the Dean E. Smith Center, and North Carolina defeated Kansas 87-74, with Caleb Wilson totaling 24 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and four steals while shooting 9-of-11 and 6-of-9 from free throw line.
Unfortunately, the freshman phenom is dealing with a hand fracture and does not have a timetable for return, according to the program.
- "University of North Carolina freshman Caleb Wilson is out with a fracture in his left hand, an injury he suffered in the first half of Tuesday's game at Miami," the university reported. "X-rays taken during the game were negative, and he returned to play in the second half vs. the Hurricanes, but additional imaging done in Chapel Hill revealed the fracture. The evaluation process is ongoing to determine the timetable for Wilson's return."
Wilson is expected to return at some point, but there is a solid chance he plays through the injury during the tournament and delaying potential surgery.
How Far Can the Tar Heels Fall?
With Veesaar's status still up in the air and Wilson potentially out the remainder of the regular season, North Carolina could continue to slip. Based on the Tar Heels' remaining schedule, which consists of Duke, Louisville, and Clemson, they could slip to a seven or eight seed.
The conference tournament in early March will be monumental for North Carolina's momentum heading into the NCAA tournament. There may not be another formidable team in the ACC that needs a stronger performance than the Tar Heels.
