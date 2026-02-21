Heels Have Simple Short-Term Goal Without 2 Best Players

For the North Carolina Tar Heels, the mission is simple: Just tread water until the end of the regular season.

It’s not what many would’ve expected the #16 ranked team in the land to be in the position of, but it’s where they are now thanks to unfortunate injury luck. The Tar Heels have been dealing with injuries to their two best players in Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar.

Wilson leaves gaping hole

Wilson suffered a fractured hand during UNC’s loss to Miami last week, leaving them with a significant hole to fill on the roster. Wilson has been the Tar Heels’ best player this season, averaging 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per game while shooting 58 percent from the field, and averaging over a steal and a block per game.

The future lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft has been a catalyst to UNC’s success this season, and without him the team becomes extremely thin in the frontcourt, especially with Henri Veesaar going down at the exact same time.

Feb 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Isaiah Denis (5) and forward Caleb Wilson (8) react on the bench in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Veesaar leaves big void, too

Veesaar is dealing with a lower body, and just like Wilson, has missed the team’s last two matchups. UNC has gone 1-1 in their absence, beating Pitt comfortably before getting blown out by NC State.

With both of them out, Zayden High and Jarin Stevenson have taken the bulk of their minutes. They’ve done a solid job filling in for now, but the Tar Heels will need both Wilson and Veesaar back on the court as soon as possible to have a chance in March.

Jan 21, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) at the free throw line in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Ahead of their next matchup against Syracuse, head coach Hubert Davis spoke about the difficulties of being shorthanded.

“I think it’s a number of different factors,” Davis said. “In some ways, in a lot of ways, you have to be who you are. What has allowed us to be successful is certain things we do from an offensive standpoint, our pace, our persistence and stubbornness to dominate points in the paint through post penetration, offensive rebounding, living in the paint, max pressure on the rim, living at the free throw line.”

“There has to be some tweaks, changes, pivots, and alters because you don't have Henri and Caleb in the lineup. I think it’s figuring out this new way, but also holding firm and staying connected in the things that allow you to be successful regardless of who’s in the lineup.”

The Tar Heels will look to finish strong despite being undermanned as they look to put the finishing touches on what has been a solid regular season ahead of the NCAA Tournament.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Tar Heels when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW

