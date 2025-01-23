Noah Kubasky Joins UNLV Baseball: A Rising Star Ready to Make an Impact
UNLV Baseball has added a promising talent to its roster with the commitment of Noah Kubasky, a standout left-handed pitcher and first baseman from Uniontown Lake High School in Ohio. Kubasky, ranked as the 27th-best player in Ohio for the Class of 2025, is eager to bring his talents to the Mountain West Conference after reopening his recruitment.
Initially committed to Kansas State, Kubasky found himself back in the recruiting process after the program over-recruited through the transfer portal. “At first, it was a shock, but I got back to work quickly,” Kubasky said of the unexpected turn.
The 6’4”, 195-pound senior didn’t stay on the market for long. “The first day I decommitted, I had 45 calls,” Kubasky said. This time around, he drew interest from a wider range of programs, including JUCO and mid-majors.
After several visits, Kubasky found his new home at UNLV during a trip over Christmas break. “The coaching staff stood out,” he explained. “They offered before the visit, but being on campus confirmed it’s the best place for me to succeed and get on the field.”
The pitching program at UNLV played a significant role in his decision. “The pitching coach, who’s from the Midwest, showed me proof that players he’s worked with have increased their velocity by 2 to 8 miles per hour in just one fall,” Kubasky noted.
Kubasky’s versatility as a two-way player also caught the eye of the UNLV staff. As a left-handed pitcher with a strong arm and the ability to contribute at first base or in the outfield, the Rebels see significant potential in the 18-year-old.
Over the past year, Kubasky has worked hard to refine his game and transform his physique, dropping from 230 pounds to 195. “I’ve become stronger, faster, and more efficient on the mound,” he said.
Looking ahead to life in Las Vegas, Kubasky is excited to embrace the opportunity. “I think I can make an impact right away,” he said confidently. Set to major in finance, Kubasky is ready to thrive both on and off the field.
“It’s a different lifestyle out there, but I’m ready for the challenge,” he concluded. “I’m just looking to handle my business and show what I can do.”
Recommended Articles
The Top 5 Baseball Legends in UNLV History
2025. Mountain West College Football Power Rankings
NIU's Move to Mountain West Reunites UNLV with a Former Rival