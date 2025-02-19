UNLV Baseball Stuns No. 25 Indiana in Extra-Inning Thriller Behind JP Hefft’s Grand Slam
After a bit of a slow start to their season-opening up 1-2, the UNLV Rebels baseball team turned things around in spectacular fashion on Monday. On Monday morning, they looked to grab their second-straight victory over the No. 25 ranked team in the nation and Big-10 representatives the Indiana Hoosiers who they had defeated in their opener of the Sanderson Ford Collegiate Baseball Classic.
The University of Las Vegas Nevada was not only able to pull off the victory to climb back to .500, but they did it with plenty of flare. Rebels fans got to watch their offense explode kicking off the scoring with a three-run home run in the second inning. The runs continued to mount for both teams as the game went to extra innings in a 9-9 game after the Hoosiers tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the ninth. In the end, the Rebels' offense proved to be too much for Indiana when JP Hefft blasted a grand slam in the top of the 10th inning which would prove to be the game-winning hit after the Hoosiers' rally in the bottom of the 10th inning fell short dropping them to 0-4 on the season.
Hefft was the player of the game going 2-5 with a home run and a career-best six RBIs. He also tacked on a stolen base to his impressive stat line. Pitcher Dillow Mason came away with the win despite giving up five runs. However, it was Alex Overbay and Will Marquart who combined for 4.1 scoreless innings and eight strikeouts who deserve the credit for what they accomplished on the mound. Cooper Sheff, Dean Toigo, and Michael Cruz all chipped in with two RBIs while Cole Koniarsky had himself a three-hit game.
