UNLV's Jackson Woodward Eyes 2025 NFL Draft: A Sleeper Prospect with Big Potential
UNLV Rebels stud linebacker Jackson Woodward was decorated with awards this offseason including Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors. Since his college career ended following an Art of Sport LA Bowl victory over the California Golden Bears, his focus has turned to the 2025 NFL Draft.
Woodard was one of two players from the UNLV football program to be invited to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine along with teammate wide receiver Ricky White III. An invitation to the combine comes with an expectation that there are plenty of teams interested in drafting you. For a player like Woodward who isn't viewed as a high-end prospect, a strong performance at the combine can go a long way toward inflating his draft stock while a poor performance could cause him to draft significantly.
So, where do we think he will be selected in the NFL Draft this spring? Assuming nothing crazy happens at the combine and he performs as we expect him to, he should be selected as a Day 3 pick with the potential to climb as high as the fifth round. It would be a shock if he went undrafted. We know he'll be well prepared for the combine so it's more likely he overperforms than underperforms. Woodward is also well known for his relentless work ethic and impressive leadership skills which many NFL teams highly covet. He also has demonstrated the ability to do everything right on the field, leading to him making over 250 tackles over the past two seasons at UNLV. While he may lack the otherworldly athleticism needed to be drafted near the top of the draft, he possesses the technique and football IQ to draw the attention he needs from NFL scouts which should lead to an opportunity on the next level.
Woodward is a diamond in the rough who could make a lot of NFL teams who pass up on him regret not drafting him. Anyone who watched him play week in and week out these last two seasons with the Rebels knows what kind of player he is and what kind of impact he can have on the game.
