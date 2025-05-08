Former UNLV Star Jackson Woodard Claimed By Texans After Brief Stint With Seahawks
UNLV Rebels football star, linebacker Jackson Woodard, was projected to be selected late on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft, which was held in late April. However, he ultimately ended up going undrafted and signing a contract as an undrafted free agent with the Seattle Seahawks following the conclusion of this year's draft.
His stint in Seattle didn't last long, as we learned this week that the Seahawks had released Woodard after their rookie mini camp had ended. In what was not a surprise to anyone, it didn't take Woodard long to find a new home with another NFL team. Almost immediately after being released by the Seahawks, Woodard has now been claimed off waivers by the Houston Texans. He will now look to earn a role in Houston and make either the team's 53-man roster or practice squad.
Woodard brings a lot to the table for the Texans. He's the current reigning Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year, an honor he earned with his incredible on-field performance throughout the 2024 season in which he led the Rebels to a Mountain West Conference Championship Game. Last season he was highly productive, racking up 135 tackles, 17 tackles that went for a loss, 3.5 sacks, and four interceptions.
His fall in the draft was due to a lack of elite athleticism, but not at all his skill or drive as a football player. The former Rebels linebacker has established himself as a playmaker with outstanding instincts and on-field intensity.
Off the field, Woodard is viewed as a leader with an unmatched work ethic, which has made him the player he is today. However, making the Texans roster will not be an easy task as they have both high-end talent and depth at the linebacker position. With that said, we know he will put the work in and do all that he can to show them why he deserves to be an NFL player.
