Mountain West College Football Power Rankings: UNLV Trails Only Boise State
We are inching closer to the kickoff of the 2025 college football season, and the teams in the Mountain West Conference have wrapped up their spring practice schedules. With coaches on the recruiting trail and players finding new homes through the transfer portal, these are the current Mountain West Power Rankings.
1. Boise State Broncos
The Broncos are the clear top team in the Mountain West and potentially a top-10 team in all of college football. There is no doubt who the top dog in this conference is.
2. UNLV Rebels
The Rebels have built their program the right way by building an outstanding coaching staff. AD Erick Harper has done an impressive job replacing former head coach Barry Odom with new head coach Dan Mullen. Coming off a great season, we don't see them taking much of a step back if any.
3. San Jose State Spartans
The Spartans are coming off a surprisingly strong season in which head coach Ken Niumatalolo's up-tempo offense really began to take shape. After adding some key pieces through the transfer portal this offseason, most notably wide receiver Leland Smith, they could make a run at a Mountain West Championship Game appearance.
4. Colorado State Rams
The Rams are coming off a strong season but did lose some key pieces this offseason, including star wide receiver Tory Horton and running back Avery Morrow. However, their offensive system is going to produce points, and they have young potential stars ready to step up, like running back Justin Marshall.
5. Air Force Falcons
Air Force is coming off a down season in 2024 that featured a very young team. We expect this team to grow and take a big step forward in 2025. They should get themselves back into the bowl season picture.
6. Fresno State Bulldogs
The top five teams are teams we believe can earn themselves a bowl game. From here on out, we believe these teams will fall short. New head coach Matt Entz will need more than one year to get this program to where it needs to be.
7. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
This season and head coach Timmy Chang's job most likely hinges on the development of quarterback Micah Alejado, who looked great in the final game of the season last year, but that's a very small sample size.
8. Utah State Aggies
If Utah State is going to be successful this season, it starts and ends on the defensive side of the ball.
9. New Mexico Lobos
The Lobos lost a lot of key players and have a brutal schedule. They are going to take a big step back this season.
10. San Diego State Aztecs
San Diego State made some solid moves through the transfer portal, but should still be a bottom-three team in the conference.
11. Wyoming Cowboys
The Cowboys were very disappointing last season, which puts a damper on the fact that this team is returning almost all of their key pieces.
12. Nevada Wolf Pack
Having an easy schedule doesn't make that big of a difference when you're the reason other teams think they have an easy schedule.
