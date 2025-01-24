Amarachi Kimpson Named Raising Cane’s Outstanding Rebel of the Week
UNLV women’s basketball sophomore Amarachi Kimpson has been recognized as the Raising Cane’s Outstanding Rebel of the Week, the athletic department announced Thursday. This prestigious award honors the student-athlete who delivers the most impressive individual performance during the previous week, as voted on by the UNLV Athletics Strategic Communications department.
Kimpson, a standout guard from Little Elm, Texas, played a pivotal role in helping the Lady Rebels claim sole possession of first place in the Mountain West Conference. Over the course of a perfect 2-0 week, Kimpson demonstrated her scoring prowess, leading the team in points as UNLV took down Air Force and Wyoming.
Against Air Force, Kimpson finished with 19 points, shooting 8-for-12 from the field and adding four assists. She followed up with an even stronger performance against Wyoming, posting 22 points on 9-for-15 shooting while contributing three assists. For the week, she averaged 20.5 points per game, shooting an impressive 63% (17-for-27) from the floor and a perfect 6-for-6 from the free-throw line.
Kimpson’s consistency and offensive leadership were key factors in the Lady Rebels’ continued success in conference play. Her ability to score efficiently and contribute to the overall flow of the game made her an undeniable choice for the award.
This recognition marks another milestone in Kimpson's young career, following a series of standout performances that have made her one of the most exciting players to watch in the Mountain West. The Lady Rebels' current top ranking in the conference is a testament to the team’s collective efforts, with Kimpson at the forefront of their charge.
Kimpson joins a list of notable athletes who have earned the Outstanding Rebel of the Week award, with previous honorees including football standout Ricky White III, basketball’s Dedan Thomas Jr., and more.
As UNLV women’s basketball continues its strong campaign, fans will undoubtedly be watching Kimpson to see how she further cements her role as one of the team’s key contributors in the race for Mountain West supremacy.
