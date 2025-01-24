Two UNLV Rebels Named to ESPN’s Top 100 College Football Players for 2024-25 Season
UNLV Football continues to shine on the national stage as wide receiver Ricky White III and linebacker Jackson Woodard were named to ESPN’s Top 100 Players of the 2024-25 college football season. The recognition highlights the Rebels’ remarkable progress in recent years and the individual excellence of these standout players.
White, ranked No. 59, and Woodard, ranked No. 75, earned their spots among the best in the nation following stellar 2024 campaigns. Both players will showcase their talents in the upcoming East-West Shrine Bowl, set to take place next week in Arlington, Texas.
White, a two-time All-American and the Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year, had a season to remember. He led the nation with four blocked punts while becoming the first Rebel in program history to record multiple 1,000-yard receiving seasons. White finished 2024 with 1,041 receiving yards on 79 catches, scoring 11 touchdowns, which ranked seventh in the nation. Over his three years with the Rebels, the former Michigan State transfer etched his name in the record books, ranking second in career receptions (218) and 100-yard games (13), and third in receiving yards (3,143) and touchdowns (23).
On the defensive side, Woodard anchored the Rebels with a dominant season, earning him Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year honors. The senior linebacker totaled 135 tackles, ranking fourth nationally and marking the third-most in a single season in UNLV history. His versatility was on full display with 17.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, four interceptions, and two forced fumbles. Woodard’s efforts also earned him All-America honors from multiple outlets, including First Team recognition from College Football Network. His contributions were critical in leading UNLV to success, capped by his Defensive MVP performance in the Art of Sport LA Bowl.
The ESPN rankings also included two former Rebels who transferred to Power Five programs: cornerback Nohl Williams (No. 43), now at Cal, and wide receiver Kyle Williams (No. 77), now at Washington State. Both players continue to represent the high level of talent developed at UNLV.
With new head coach Dan Mullen at the helm, UNLV is poised to build on this momentum heading into the 2025 season. The recognition of White and Woodard in ESPN’s Top 100 underscores the Rebels’ growing presence on the national stage and sets the stage for another exciting chapter in UNLV football history.
Recommended Articles
UNLV Football Stars Dominate Mountain West Awards
UNLV Rebels Achieve Historic First with Top 25 Season Rankings
Record-Breaking Eight UNLV Rebels Shine with Academic All-District Honors