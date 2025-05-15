Amaya West Joins UNLV Lady Rebels As New Video Coordinator
The UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team has added a new member to their staff. Head coach Lindy La Rocque announced on Wednesday that they have added Amaya West as their new video coordinator. La Rocque and West both spoke about the new hire, and spoiler alert, they were both thrilled.
"I'm thrilled to add Amaya to our coaching staff and Lady Rebel program," said La Rocque. "Her high energy and motor are what sets her apart from others! We remember that from her playing days and they remain true as she's started her coaching journey. She is a go-getter, I'm excited to add her to our championship culture and help her grow in this business."
"I'm thrilled to be joining the Lady Rebels program," said West. "The program has a rich tradition of success under Lindy and her staff. I'm excited to learn and to be a part of a championship atmosphere here at UNLV. I am thankful for Lindy's belief in me, and I am eager to start my coaching journey with the Lady Rebels!"
West joins UNLV after being a graduate assistant at Virginia Commonwealth with the women's basketball team. She spent her college days as a basketball star at UNR for four seasons before transferring to Fresno State to finish out her career, before playing professional ball in Europe for the Glanmire Ladies Basketball Club in Ireland.
She now comes to Las Vegas, where she will look to build her resume and potentially rise up the ranks of the Lady Rebels staff. The work continues for La Rocque as she puts the finishing touches on both her staff and roster as we inch closer to the tip-off of the upcoming season.
