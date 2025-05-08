Former UNLV Guard Brooklyn Hicks Transfers To Montana Grizzlies
Another former UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball player has found a new home through the transfer portal. Guard Brooklyn Hicks has landed with the Montana Grizzlies after deciding to move on from the Rebels. Montana coach Travis DeCuire made the announcement yesterday in a press release and spoke about how he expects his skill set to have a major impact on the Grizzlies' program.
“Brooklyn will be a great addition to our program. A lot of talent is walking out the door right now on both sides of the ball, and we think that Brooklyn will have a big impact in that regard for us as we continue to try to be a team that is very versatile offensively and defensively.”
Hicks is a 6'3 guard from Seattle Washington who served as a role player coming off the bench during his two seasons with the Rebels. During his time in Las Vegas, he scored 3.4 points per game and grabbed 3.0 rebounds per game. He totaled 55 assists and 23 steals. Montana is hoping to expand on his game and utilize him for more minutes as a two-way player. They like his tenacious defense and his versatility on offense. The team has now added five players through the transfer portal this offseason.
Hicks spoke about the process of joining Montana, why he is excited to be there, and what he brings to the team:
"I'm very excited. Winning program is the biggest thing, Montana has shown it can win since Travis has been there, so I'm honored to be recruited by a program like this and to have them want me on their team... Travis (DeCuire) was actually the first person to call me when my name went into the portal. The process wasn't that quick where I committed right away, but he had some good talks, he got me out there on a visit, and then the rest is history... I bring high energy every single day. You will see me talking a lot, getting on the floor, and playing some defense. Also expect a lot more from me this year than you've seen in the last two years, and be looking out for my name this year because it's going to be a good one."
