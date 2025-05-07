Seattle Seahawks Waive Former UNLV Rebel Jackson Woodard
UNLV Rebels linebacker Jackson Woodard was projected to be a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft; however, at the conclusion of the draft, he had not been selected. Following the draft, he was considered one of the top undrafted free agents to go undrafted and immediately drew attention from NFL teams. He ended up signing a contract with the Seattle Seahawks and was expected to potentially make their 53-man roster.
Unfortunately, we learned on Wednesday that that would not be the case. The Seahawks released the former Rebel less than two weeks after signing him following the conclusion of their rookie minicamp. Along with Woodard, the team also announced that they would be releasing fellow undrafted free agent TJ Jackson, a defensive end from the West Virginia Mountaineers.
Woodard will look to land on his feet and find a home with another team around the league. After amassing massive production the past two seasons at UNLV, racking up 251 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, six sacks, and five interceptions, which earned him 2025 Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors, we expect him to attract plenty of attention from linebacker-needy teams. While this has to be considered a setback for the former captain of the Rebels' defense, it's far from the end of the road for him.
His focus will now be on getting invited to try out for NFL teams and showing them why he deserves a roster spot. During his time in Las Vegas, he has become known for his high character, high football IQ, and relentless work ethic. Those are all things that many teams covet in their locker rooms. When you combine that with his incredible production in college, it feels like just a matter of time before we see him in another jersey this offseason.
