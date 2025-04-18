Josh Pastner Officially Announces New UNLV Basketball Staff
UNLV Rebels men's basketball program hired Josh Pastner to be the head coach of the program this offseason. Almost immediately, he was hard at work building a new roster after the team lost key pieces from last year's team to the transfer portal. Along with a great roster, the team needs a great coaching staff if they are going to take that next step to the next level under Pastner. On Thursday, the former Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach announced the hiring of his new coaching staff.
The UNLV Basketball Staff:
Associate head coach Scott Garson
Assistant coach Anthony Wilkins
Assistant coach Justin Hawkins
Director of strategy and analytics Hayden Sheridan
Director of basketball operations DeShawn Henry
Pastner took the time out to comment on his coaching staff and spoke extremely high of them. "This coaching staff brings a diverse range of experiences and skills that will be critical for our program's growth and success," Pastner said. "Their energy and tireless work ethic will be key as we continue to construct our roster and prepare for the 2025-26 season and beyond. I believe we have put together an outstanding group of coaches that will foster an environment where our players will thrive as student-athletes and well as individuals as we compete for conference championships and NCAA Tournament berths."
With the roster coming together and the coaching staff now assembled, we are beginning to get a clearer view of Pastner's vision for this program. However, more moves could still be made. The staff is still on the recruiting trail, and the transfer portal remains open until next week. The expectations for this program are higher than they have been in a long time, thanks to the hiring of Pastner, so we have no doubt that he is going to exhaust every opportunity to strengthen both his roster or his coaching staff as inch closer to the upcoming season.
