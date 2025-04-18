UNLV Rebels Women's Golf Crowned 2025 Mountain West Champions
The UNLV Rebels women's golf team won the 2025 Credit Union 1 Mountain West Championship on Thursday on the Dinah Shore Tournament Course at Mission Hills Country Club on Thursday. This came in dramatic fashion after these women won the Mountain West Conference's first-ever championship playoff against the San Jose Spartans. This was the eighth Conference championship in team history. By finishing ahead of the Nevada Wolf Pack, the victory also earned them three points in the Silver State Series presented by America First Credit Union.
The team was led by head coach Amy Bush-Herzer who has been at the helm for five of the eight championships in school history. Following the championship victory, Bush-Herzer spoke about how proud she was of her team and what a special group this is. "I'm super proud of this team and we just kept having fun," Bush-Herzer said. "We've had a beautiful year, with a lot of success and great things to talk about. I think it goes back to the whole picture of this year which makes this so special. We opened our Excellence Center with the help of a lot of people in Las Vegas. We have incredible support from golf courses in Las Vegas. And we have this team that's so special."
The star of the tournament for the Rebs was senior Toa Yokoyama. She finished in third place, finishing at even par, coming off the back of an incredible performance on Tuesday in Round 2 in which she looked like the best player on the course despite windy conditions. Yokoyama wasn't the only Rebel to have a great tournament, though. Zi Yu Foong also played great and finished right behind her in fourth place, shooting a +2. Seniors McKenzie Hall and Mayumi Umezu also made significant contributions late in the day on Thursday. It was a sensational team victory for the new Mountain West Conference champs!
