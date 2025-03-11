Mountain West Tournament Round 1 Preview: How to Watch No. 11 Air Force at No. 6 UNLV
The men's Mountain West Conference Tournament kicks off on Wednesday on the UNLV Runnin' Rebels home court in the Thomas & Mack Center. The No. 6 seed Rebels will open up the tournament against the No. 11 seed Air Force Falcons.
These teams have faced off twice this season, and the Rebels have blown out Air Force in both matchups. The first matchup was on New Year's Eve when UNLV won by a score of 77 - 58 on the road, then again of February 11 in Vegas when UNLV won by a score of 77 - 52. Neither game was competitive, and there is no reason to believe that the Rebels shouldn't win this one as well. However, you can never overlook an opponent in a win-or-go-home scenario, so they will have to stay focused and sharp if they want to move on to the next round of the tournament.
How to Watch Air Force at UNLV Runnin' Rebels College Basketball
What: Air Force Falcons @ UNLV Runnin' Rebels
When: Wednesday, March 12
Time: 7:00 PM EST
Where: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: Mountain West Conference Network
Live Stream: Mountain West Conference App
UNLV Player to Watch
Jaden Henley, UNLV Runnin' Rebels - With star guard Dedan Thomas Jr out and dealing with an injury, Henley has stepped up in a major way over the last month of the season. Thomas was the team's leading scorer and distributor prior to injury. The freshman Henley will have to continue playing at an elevated level as long as Thomas is sidelined if the Rebels want to make a deep run in the Mountain West Conference Tournament.
Air Force Player to Watch
Ethan Taylor, Air Force Falcons - Taylor is the leading scorer for the Falcons, with 13.6 points per game. He also leads the team with 3.5 assists per game. Their star guard will have to have the game of his life if Air Force is going to pull off the upset and beat UNLV in Vegas.
