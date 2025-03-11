UNLV Rebels

Mountain West Tournament Women's College Basketball Preview: San Diego State at UNLV

UNLV Lady Rebels head coach Lindy La Rocque reacts to a play against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
The No. 1 seed UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team dominated in their first Mountain West Conference Tournament game on Monday with a double-digit victory over the Boise State Broncos at the Thomas &  Mack Center. Now they turn their attention to the No. 4 seed San Diego State Aztecs, who are coming off a 10-point win of their own over the New Mexico Lobos.

This is the rubber match for these two teams, who split their two regular season games. On January 25, the Aztecs won a close 59 - 58 game in Southern California, then on February 12, UNLV won in a 75 - 65 blowout in Vegas. This time, the winner moves on, and the loser goes home.  

How to Watch San Diego State at UNLV Women's Basketball

What: San Diego State Aztecs @ UNLV Lady Rebels

When: Tuesday, March 11

Time: 8:00 PM EST

Where: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: Mountain West Conference Network

Live Stream: Mountain West Conference App

UNLV Player to Watch

Amarachi Kimpson, UNLV Lady Rebels - Kimpson is coming off a monster game against Boise State in the Lady Rebels Mountain West Tournament opener. She scored 29 points which was 15 more points than anyone else on the team. In a game when the rest of the team struggled mightily from the field, she went 12-18 and carried her squad to a victory. She will look to stay hot on Tuesday night when UNLV looks to take another step towards a tournament championship and an automatic bid in the NCAA Tournament.

San Diego State Player to Watch

Cali Clark, San Diego State Aztecs - Clark had a big game off the bench in the Aztecs' tourney win against the Lobos. She finished with a team-high 12 points and a team-best nine rebounds. San Diego State will need another performance like this off the bench from Clark if they are going to knock off the top-ranked Lady Rebels.  

MARK MORALES-SMITH

Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites.

