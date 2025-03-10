UNLV’s Meadow Roland Crowned Mountain West Freshman & Sixth Player of the Year
Following an incredible freshman season for the UNLV Lady Rebels, Meadow Roland has been named the Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Year. However, that wasn't the only reward she earned this season, she was also named the Mountain West Conference Sixth Player of the Year. This is the fourth consecutive year that the Lady Rebels have had a player earn the Sixth Player of the Year award, which speaks volumes about this program.
Roland racked up a ton of weekly honors throughout the season, including being named the Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Week four times this season. Honors and awards aside, her play speaks for itself. She finished as the team's third leading scorer in Mountain West Conference play with 11.4 points per game and finished with 10.3 points per game overall on the season. She was also the team's second leading rebounder, with 6.1 rebounds per game. No one on the team had a better field goal percentage in conference play than the freshman guard, who shot 59.8% from the field this season.
Despite everything she's already accomplished this season, her freshman year isn't over yet. She will still have an opportunity to add to her already great year in the upcoming postseason. The Lady Rebels will look to win the Mountain West Conference Tournament this week. A tournament victory would improve their seeding in the NCAA Tournament and the winner of the Mountain West Conference Tournament also earns an automatic big in the NCAA Tournament. Roland will look to help lead her team through both tournaments and contribute to what UNLV will hope will be a historic March run.
Heading into next season, Roland will have to look to winning even bigger awards because she won't be coming off the bench next year. She's blossoming into a star on this team, and there is no doubt that she will be a starter from here on out and a key piece for this program to build around moving forward.
Recommended Articles
UNLV Lady Rebels Secure No. 1 Seed in Mountain West Tournament
UNLV's Lindy La Rocque Wins Mountain West Conference Coach of the Year