Red-Hot UNLV Lady Rebels Look for Ninth Straight Victory at Fresno State
Riding the momentum of an eight-game win streak (including seven in a row in the Mountain West), the UNLV Lady Rebels (15-4, 7-0 MWC) travel to the Save Mart Center on Wednesday night to face the Fresno State Bulldogs (12-7, 3-3 MWC). The Rebels, the only unbeaten team in Mountain West play, have been in top form and aim to keep their perfect conference record intact.
UNLV has dominated during their recent run, averaging 77.9 points per game over their last 10 contests while holding opponents to just 63.3 points. They are 9-1 over that stretch. This combination of high-scoring offense and tough defense has been the foundation of their success, and the Rebels are proving why they belong at the top of the conference standings. Their 75.8 points per game is 49th in the entire nation.
The Rebels’ latest triumph, a thrilling 72-71 overtime victory against Wyoming, showcased their resilience and clutch performance. Amarachi Kimpson led the way with 22 points, including an impressive 8-of-12 shooting from the field and a flawless 6-of-6 from the free-throw line. McKinna Brackens contributed 14 points (including the game-winning layup) and seven rebounds in a balanced team effort that highlighted UNLV’s depth and determination.
The Rebels’ defense has been a key factor in their success, holding opponents to just 41.1% shooting from the field. Alyssa Brown has been a force on the boards, averaging 5.7 defensive rebounds per game to anchor a team that leads the Mountain West in defensive rebounding.
Fresno State, meanwhile, is looking to rebound from a tough 65-36 loss to Air Force. The Bulldogs have been solid at home with a 9-2 record at the Save Mart Center, but they’ll need a strong showing to slow down the surging Rebels. Fresno State is led by Mia Jacobs, who averages 18.4 points per game, and Mariah Elohim, who contributes 10.6 points per contest while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc.
This matchup marks the second meeting between the two teams this season. The Rebels trounced the Bulldogs, 78-53 in the first conference game of the season. UNLV won the rebounding battle 42-22 and converted 52.6% of their shots compared to Fresno State's 37%. If the Lady Rebels can replicate those numbers, they should cruise to an easy victory Wednesday night.
UNLV’s balanced scoring attack, strong defensive play, and confidence from their winning streak give them the edge. A victory would not only keep their Mountain West record unblemished but also solidify their position as the team to beat in the conference. Tip-off is set for 9:00 p.m. EST, and all eyes will be on the Rebels as they look to extend their dominance and push their winning streak to nine games.
