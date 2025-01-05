Runnin' Rebels Hold Off Late Rally By San Jose State, Escape with a 79-73 Victory
The Runnin' Rebels almost blew another double digit lead late after being up 20 points halfway through the second half, letting the San Jose Spartans cut the deficit to three, before leaving the Thomas & Mack Center with a 79-73 conference win, their fourth straight victory in a row.
Kevin Kruger's squad continued to show defensive and rebounding lapses getting outworked on the glass by the Spartans 40-28. Despite the deficiencies the Rebels remain perfect in Mountain West play as San Jose State moves to 0-4 in the conference.
Dedan Thomas Jr. once again led the Rebels in scoring, tallying 17 points off 5-11 shooting from the field and going 7-9 from the free throw line.
Next up for the Runnin' Rebels they will go on the road to Boise State for a crucial Mountain West tilt on January 7th.
