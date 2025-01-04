Rob Whaley Jr.’s Season in Doubt as Medical Redshirt Becomes Likely Option
UNLV forward Rob Whaley Jr.’s return to the court this season appears increasingly unlikely. Head coach Kevin Kruger expressed doubt about Whaley’s availability, citing the ongoing rehab for a back injury that has sidelined the junior for the last 11 games.
Speaking after Friday’s practice, Kruger revealed that Whaley and the team are nearing a decision point: return to action or sit out the remainder of the season to apply for a medical redshirt, preserving his eligibility for future play.
Whaley, a 6-foot-6 forward known for his athleticism, was one of the Rebels' breakout players last season. After transferring from junior college, he averaged 7.6 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting a team-best 61.1% from the field in 34 games.
A preseason back injury has severely limited his 2024-25 campaign. While he appeared in the first two games, Whaley was limited, logging just 23 total minutes. He has not played since, and his absence has been felt on the glass—UNLV has struggled with rebounding, allowing opponents to secure offensive boards on over 30% of their missed shots.
While Kruger acknowledged Whaley’s potential to give the frontcourt an upgrade, he emphasized the importance of preparing as if the forward won’t return this season. “You can’t really circle a date on a calendar and say Rob will be back,” Kruger said.
Whaley’s path forward remains uncertain. If he opts for a medical redshirt, he could potentially return for the 2025-26 season and even beyond, thanks to a recent NCAA waiver granting additional eligibility to former junior college players. For now, Whaley continues his rehab while the Rebels look to stay competitive without him.
Recommended Articles
UNLV Rebels vs San Jose State Spartans Betting Odds, Breakdown, Pick
Hoops Preview: UNLV Returns Home to Host San Jose State and Attempt to Improve to 3-0 In Conference Play
Kiara Jackson Joins 1,000-Point Club as Lady Rebels Defeat Fresno State
Hoops Preview: Lady Rebels Aim to Continue Mountain West Dominance at Boise State
Mountain West College Basketball Future Odds: UNLV a Longshot