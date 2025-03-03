San Diego State at UNLV Men's Basketball Preview: How to Watch
After a big win against the Nevada Wolf Pack on Friday, the UNLV Runnin' Rebels are now riding a two-game winning streak and have won five of their last six games. UNLV has now improved their Mountain West Conference record to 10-8 and sits in sixth place in the conference.
Now, they turn their attention to the San Diego State Aztecs, whom they host at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday night. The Aztecs are currently in fourth place in the Mountain West Conference with a 13-5 conference record. This is a big matchup for San Diego State as they continue to battle to climb in the standings of the Mountain West.
UNLV also wants to maintain their momentum as they head into tournament season. This game profiles as a very competitive matchup, especially with the Rebels having home-court advantage. They have been much better in Vegas, and no one should be surprised if they pull the upset in this one.
How to Watch UNLV vs. San Diego State
What: San Diego State Aztecs @ UNLV Runnin' Rebels
When: Tuesday, March 4
Time: 11:00 PM EST
Where: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: CBS Sports Network
Live Stream: CBS Sports App
UNLV Player to Watch
Jaden Henley, UNLV Rebels - With Dedan Thomas Jr sidelined due to injury, Jaden Henley continues to roll and is beginning to look like a star in the making. He once again led the team in scoring Friday against the Wolf Pack with 23 points. It was an efficient night too as he shot 50% from the field while chipping with eight rebounds, three assists, and a steal. Losing Thomas could have been a death sentence for this Rebels team, however, Henley has stepped up in a major way, and the team is playing as well as they have all season.
San Diego State Player to Watch
Miles Byrd, San Diego State Aztecs - Byrd is the Aztecs' best two-way player. Not only does he lead the team in scoring with 12.9 points per game, but he is also a major contributor on defense while leading the team with 2.0 steals per game. UNLV will have to slow down their star guard if they want to win this big Mountain West matchup.
