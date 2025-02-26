UNLV Men's Basketball Joins 2025 Players Era Men's Championship
The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball squad has been added to a lucrative and meaningful in-season tournament. They will participate in the 2025 Players Era Men’s Championship. The tournament will offer every school involved $1 million in name, image, and likeness-earning opportunities.
The 2025 Players Era Men’s Championship will tip off in November of 2025 in Las Vegas Nevada the week of Thanksgiving. We are still waiting on word of what Las Vegas venue will hold the tournament. Along with UNLV, 18 other teams have been announced as participants. Those teams are Alabama Crimson Tide, Auburn Tigers, Baylor Bears, Creighton Blue Jays, Gonzaga Bulldogs, Houston Cougars, Iowa State Cyclones, Kansas Jayhawks, Michigan Wolverines, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Oregon Ducks, Rutgers Scarlet Knights, San Diego State Aztecs, St. Josephs Hawks, St. Johns Red Storm, Syracuse Orange, Tennessee Lady Vols, and Texas A&M Aggies.
This is the second year this tournament will be held after it debuted in 2024. UNLV Head Coach Kevin Kruger expressed his excitement about being given this opportunity to compete in this event in his team's home city saying, "We’re thrilled to represent Las Vegas in the 2025 Players Era Men’s Championship, an event that is redefining early-season college basketball. Playing in our hometown, in front of our fans, is always special, and this tournament presents an incredible opportunity for our program to compete at the highest level.”
This will be an action-packed tournament that we will all get to witness over the Thanksgiving holiday. We will continue to update you on the 2025 Players Era Men’s Championship as details emerge. The event will be a major opportunity for the Rebels both on the court against tough competition and financially off the court. The hope is this becomes a yearly tradition for UNLV as well as their competition and potential tournament rivals.
