UNLV Lady Rebels Hire Former WNBA Player Josyln Tinkle As Assistant Coach
The UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team has made an addition to their coaching staff. Lady Rebels head coach Lindy La Rocque has announced that she will be adding Joslyn Tinkle to her staff as an assistant coach.
"It's great to officially welcome Joslyn to our Lady Rebel family!," said La Rocque. "I've known Joslyn since we were teammates in college and she brings energy, enthusiasm and a work ethic that will continue to push our program to the next level. Her passion is contagious and she'll have a major impact with us. Our players will benefit from her wealth of knowledge, having played professionally in the WNBA and multiple seasons overseas. She's an incredible role model and mentor for our young women. I'm so excited to have Joslyn join us!"
Tinkle spent last season as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the Pepperdine Waves. Prior to that, she was with the University of Montana Lady Grizzlies doing the same job with them.
She does have links to La Rocque, the duo played three seasons together at Stanford. Together, they won three conference championships and made three Final Four appearances.
individually, Tinkle went from a McDonalds All-American to a star at Stanford and eventually made it to the WNBA, where she played for the Seattle Storm before heading overseas to continue her professional career. She now joins the UNLV coaching staff and is excited to be reunited with her former teammate and friend.
"I'm thrilled to be joining UNLV and the winning culture Lindy and her staff have worked hard to build," said Tinkle. "It is so exciting to be teaming up with Lindy again, as she has always been a fierce competitor of high character. I am grateful for this opportunity to work together with this amazing group of people and continue to do great things here. Go Rebels!"
