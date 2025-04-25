UNLV Basketball Bolsters Roster With Addition Of UC Irvine Transfer Myles Che
New UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball head coach Josh Pastner has clearly made it a priority to recruit players and build his roster through the transfer portal. They have added yet another talented student-athlete through the transfer portal on Thursday night. This time, they have received a signed commitment from Myles Che.
Che is a junior guard who transfers to UNLV from the UC Irvine Anteaters. He is a 6'2 sharpshooter who can bring instant offense with him on the court from beyond the arc. Last season with the Anteaters, he averaged 12.1 points per game, 2.4 rebounds per game, and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 42.9 percent on three-point shots.
Prior to joining UC Irvine for his sophomore campaign, he played for the Chattanooga Mocs as a freshman. While with the Mocs as a freshman, he helped them win the 2024 NIT Title. They won that title by beating UC Irvine in an overtime thriller by a score of 85 - 84. Fast forward one year, and Che is now with the UC Irvine program he helped defeat for the NIT Title. He then helps lead the Anteaters to the 2025 NIT title. So he has now won the tournament in two consecutive seasons.
Now, he hopes to bring that experience to UNLV with him and help them win big tournament games, whether those games be in the Mountain West Conference Tournament or ideally the NCAA Tournament. His shooting could help him serve as a key piece in deep tournament runs.
This is the fourth guard that Pastner has selected out of the transfer portal. Along with Che, the Rebels have also grabbed Howard Fleming, Al Green, and Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn.
