Which Team Will Select UNLV's Ricky White III in the 2025 NFL Draft?
There are two UNLV Rebels football players we have focused in on during the 2025 NFL Draft process so far. It was the two players who were invited to participate in the 2025 NFL Scouting combine. On offense, the Rebels sent star wide receiver and special teams ace Ricky White III, and on the other side of the ball, they sent defensive captain Jackson Woodard.
Both participated in the combine last week, and now that NFL teams have gathered more information on them, we can predict where they might land in the NFL Draft and which teams might select them. Here, we will start with White and mock exactly where he will be selected in April's draft.
WR Ricky White III, Arizona Cardinals
Round 6, Pick 202
With this pick, we had to get creative because the Cardinals don't have a pick in the sixth or seventh round of this year's draft as of now, however, the Cleveland Browns have five sixth-round picks. So, we are mocking a trade between the two teams and have Arizona landing White.
Unfortunately, White performed very poorly at the combine and likely did a significant amount of damage to his draft stock. A strong performance could have boosted him up draft boards quite a bit. His testing times were far too slow for someone who is already considered to have a bit of a slight frame for the NFL. Especially when his slot style of play is based of speed and quickness.
With that said, he still produced plenty of impressive film in 2024 at UNLV, and teams won't just completely ignore that because of a bad combine performance. He is still a high-IQ wide receiver who has a large enough route tree to play on all three levels of the field. Perhaps even more importantly, he's an incredible special-teams player who was named the Mountain West Conference Special Teams Player of the Year and can have an immediate impact in that phase of the game.
White is the perfect fit in Arizona because they pride themselves on strong special teams, and their quarterback, Kyler Murray, excels when throwing to the middle of the field. If they develop White, he has a shot to be a very good football player a year or two down the line.
