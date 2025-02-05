UNLV Men’s Basketball Falls Short to Tyson Degenhart & Boise State
Senior Tyson Degenhart scored 16 points as Boise State beat UNLV 71-62 on Tuesday night.
Degenhart went 4 of 10 from the field (2 for 3 from long range) and 6 of 9 from the stripe while pulling down 7 rebounds and adding 3 blocks to lead the Broncos (16-7, 8-4 Mountain West Conference). Andrew Meadow chipped in with 14 points, going 3 of 7 from the field, a perfect 8 for 8 from the free-throw line while being blanked from beyond the arc on three attempts. Alvaro Cardenas shot 5 for 13, including 2 of 8 from three-point range, to finish with 13 points while adding 8 rebounds and six assists. Javan Buchanan came off the bench to add 13 points on 4 of 8 shooting (0 for 2 from three-point range) and 5 of 7 from the stripe. He also added 8 rebounds and a team-high 6 assists. RJ Keene II led the Broncos in rebounding with 10.
The Rebels (11-12, 5-7) were led by Dedan Thomas Jr., who posted 20 points on 7 of 18 shooting and dished out 3 assists. Jeremiah Cherry recorded 19 points on 9 of 11 shooting and grabbed 3 rebounds and 3 blocks. Julian Rishwain led the team in rebounds with 9. Jalen Bedford added 11 points and 6 rebounds off the bench for UNLV.
The Rebels will attempt to get back in the winning column when they travel to Wyoming for another Mountain West showdown on February 8.
