UNLV Men’s Basketball Falls Short to Tyson Degenhart & Boise State

Sean Cruzen

Boise State Broncos forward Tyson Degenhart
Boise State Broncos forward Tyson Degenhart / Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
Senior Tyson Degenhart scored 16 points as Boise State beat UNLV 71-62 on Tuesday night.

Degenhart went 4 of 10 from the field (2 for 3 from long range) and 6 of 9 from the stripe while pulling down 7 rebounds and adding 3 blocks to lead the Broncos (16-7, 8-4 Mountain West Conference). Andrew Meadow chipped in with 14 points, going 3 of 7 from the field, a perfect 8 for 8 from the free-throw line while being blanked from beyond the arc on three attempts. Alvaro Cardenas shot 5 for 13, including 2 of 8 from three-point range, to finish with 13 points while adding 8 rebounds and six assists. Javan Buchanan came off the bench to add 13 points on 4 of 8 shooting (0 for 2 from three-point range) and 5 of 7 from the stripe. He also added 8 rebounds and a team-high 6 assists. RJ Keene II led the Broncos in rebounding with 10.

The Rebels (11-12, 5-7) were led by Dedan Thomas Jr., who posted 20 points on 7 of 18 shooting and dished out 3 assists. Jeremiah Cherry recorded 19 points on 9 of 11 shooting and grabbed 3 rebounds and 3 blocks. Julian Rishwain led the team in rebounds with 9. Jalen Bedford added 11 points and 6 rebounds off the bench for UNLV.

The Rebels will attempt to get back in the winning column when they travel to Wyoming for another Mountain West showdown on February 8.

Sean Cruzen
SEAN CRUZEN

Sean has a wealth of professional expertise and a deep passion for sports. With an extensive background in the fintech sector, Sean has held key roles at industry leaders such as American Express, Bank of America, Raymond James, and Lumen Technologies. His strategic acumen and innovative mindset have been honed through years of leadership in global financial services. He is an avid sports fan who attended the University of Washington, and is a lifelong Husky. He also proudly cheers for the Washington State Cougars as a dedicated Coug dad. His love for competition extends into the world of high-stakes fantasy sports, where he has achieved elite status. Ranked among the top 50 fantasy football players globally, Sean claimed the coveted FFWC MDWC title in 2022 and has consistently delivered top 10 and top 50 finishes in the industry’s premier events. Beyond fantasy sports, Sean’s enthusiasm spans across men’s and women’s athletics, including football, baseball, basketball, softball, MMA, hockey, and horse racing. Combining his professional expertise and competitive edge, Sean is poised to bring unique insights and energy to any conversation regarding sports.

