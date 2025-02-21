UNLV Men's Basketball Preview: How to Watch Rebels vs. Colorado State
The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team is coming off a thrilling one-point victory over the Fresno State Bulldogs in their most recent game this past Saturday. It was the third consecutive victory for UNLV as they continued to climb in the standings of the Mountain West Conference. They now sit in sixth place at 8-7 in Mountain West Conference play and an overall record of 14-12. Next up for the Rebels, they host fourth-place Colorado State on Saturday, February 22.
Who: Colorado State Rams @ UNLV Rebels
When: Saturday, February 22, 10:00 PM EST
Where: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada
How: CBS Sports Network and the CBS Sports Network app
Player to Watch
The player to watch in this game is UNLV guard Jaden Henley. He's coming off an impressive game in which he finished the game tied for the lead in scoring with 13 points. He also managed to rip down nine rebounds, and two steals. All three stat lines were good enough to lead the team. If he can continue to be a major contributor, the UNLV have a strong shot of protecting their home court and upsetting Colorado State to win their fourth in a row against a team they are looking up at in the Mountain West Conference standings.
Game Preview
Colorado State will enter this game as slight favorites on the road. However, UNLV has been red hot and showing why they can not be overlooked as serious threats to anyone they are matched up against. Especially at home where they boast a 10-4 record this season. If they can pull off the big win in this game it will keep them in striking distance of third place in the conference. This is a huge game for both teams and we expect both teams to show up and show out in a major way. We are predicting a very close win by the UNLV Rebels.
