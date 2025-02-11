UNLV Rebels vs. Air Force Falcons Free Live Stream: How to Watch Dedan Thomas Jr. Tonight, TV Schedule
The UNLV Rebels (12-12) snapped a five-game losing streak Saturday against the Wyoming Cowboys in Laramie. The Rebels defeated the Cowboys, 68-57, led by sophomore guard Dedan Thomas Jr.’s 18 points. The Rebels will look to keep the momentum going tonight at the Thomas & Mack Center when they host Ethan Taylor and the Air Force Falcons (3-21).
What: UNLV Rebels (12-12) (6-7 MWC) vs. Air Force Falcons (3-21) (0-13 MWC)
When: February 11, 2025
Time: 10:00 pm ET
Where: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV
TV: Over the Air - FOX KVVU2 – Channel 5.2 (Las Vegas) / Cable – Mountain West Conference Network / SSSEN / Direct TV – Channel 616
Live Stream: Mountain West Conference App – IOS / Android | Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network - SSSEN (FUBO / You Tube TV – Subscription Required)
Game Preview
Tonight, the Rebels will face the Falcons for the second time this season. On December 31, 2024, UNLV defeated Air Force 77-58 in Colorado Springs, CO. On Saturday in Laramie, WY, UNLV ended a five-game losing skid, returning to a .500 record, thanks to an 18-point effort from star Dedan Thomas Jr.
This will be a crucial game for the Rebels, who need a near-perfect finish over the next 10 games and a strong Mountain West Conference performance if they want to sniff postseason action.
On the other side of the court, the Air Force Falcons will aim to snap a 12-game losing streak. The Falcons will be battling for their first win in the Mountain West. In fact, they are looking for their first victory in 2025. It has been a tough season for the Colorado Springs-based military academy. They are allowing 72.4 points per game and are being outscored by 9.6 points per contest. Their offense has been the sore spot, as they currently rank 311th in the nation.
Ethan Taylor has been perhaps the lone bright spot for Air Force. He has been solid, leading the team with 15.3 points per game. At this point in the season, considering their last-place standing, the Falcons are looking for anything positive, and a win on the road against the Rebels would certainly boost their morale.
Players to Watch
Sophomore guard Dedan Thomas Jr. was instrumental in the Rebels’ win in Wyoming Saturday. He scored a team-high 18 points while adding a rebound and three assists. UNLV carries an 8-4 home record. Thomas Jr. is averaging 16.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. He needs to continue his standout performances to help the Rebels finish the season on a high note.
Air Force senior guard, Ethan Taylor, is averaging 15.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.8 steals per game for the Falcons. In Air Force’s last matchup (against New Mexico), Taylor had a disappointing performance, shooting 3-11 from the field with a team-high six turnovers. His stat line was below average with eight points, five rebounds, two assists, and two steals. He will look to get his shooting touch back tonight in Vegas.
How to Watch UNLV vs. Air Force
The UNLV vs Air Force matchup will air live on the Mountain West Conference Network at 4:00pm EST
Fans can catch the game live through the following streaming services
FUBO – Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN) - Free Trial Available / $20 off one month
You Tube TV – Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN) – 10 Day Free Trial / $69.99 mo – 6 months
More Ways to Follow the Game
Live Stats & Updates: ESPN, Mountain West Conference App
Radio Broadcast: UNLV - ESPN Radio 1100/109.9 FM / Sirius XM 390 / UNLV Rebels.com UNLV App | Air Force – KVOR 740 AM / The Academy 97.7 / SiriusXM 211
Betting Odds
Spread: UNLV -15
Over/Under: 134
