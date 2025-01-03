UNLV Rebels vs San Jose State Spartans Betting Odds, Breakdown, Pick
The UNLV Rebels (8-5), who are off to a 2-0 start in Mountain West conference action, will host the San Jose State Spartans (7-8) on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Betting Line: UNLV Rebels (-10.5) vs San Jose State Spartans (139.5)
Date: Saturday, January 4, 2025
Time: 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET
Location: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV
TV: Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network / Mountain West Network
UNLV Vs. San Jose State College Basketball Preview
Records:
Team
Record (SU)
ATS
O/U
Away
Home
SJSU
7-8
9-4-0
8-4-1
0-3
3-4
UNLV
8-5
4-8-1
5-8-0
1-2
6-1
San Jose State heads into Saturday’s showdown on a two-game losing streak, while also having dropped their first three Mountain West conference games (0-3 SU) overall. Sandwiched between the three conference losses to New Mexico, Boise State and Colorado State are three non-conference wins over Lincoln University (CA), Cal Poly and Kennesaw State.
The Spartans are led by senior guard Josh Uduje who is averaging 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 rebounds per game. Uduje, who is the fourth-leading scorer in the Mountain West, has scored 20+ points in five of his last six games.
While trying to contain Uduje’s scoring prowess, the Rebels will have their hands full with center Robert Vaihola. The 6' 8", 260 lbs junior has been a front line force of late averaging 9.4 points and 9.2 rebounds per game over his last four games, shooting an impressive 72% from the field.
While possessing a sub .500 record (7-8 SU), the Spartans have been a lucrative team for bettors this season owning a 9-4 ATS mark, including an 8-1 ATS streak over their last 10 games (oddsmakers did not list a point spread in the contest vs Lincoln University, CA).
From a UNLV persepective, the Rebels soar into the home showdown off a 77-58 win over Air Force, on New Years Eve, as 7.5-point road favorites. UNLV, who is undefeated in conference play (2-0 SU, 1-1 ATS) this season, has won three consecutive games (3-0 SU, 2-1 ATS), as well as four of their last five (4-1 SU, 3-2 ATS).
The Rebels, who enter Saturday’s tilt with four starters averaging double-digits in scoring, continue to be led by Dedan Thomas Jr. The sophomore guard, who ranks eighth in the Mountain West in scoring, is averaging a team-high 16.2 points per game. Thomas Jr, who failed to notch double-digit points (9) for the first time this season, will look to get back on track against a SJSU squad he dropped 16 and 18 against last season in his freshman campaign.
In the series, UNLV has won two straight over San Jose State, including eight of the last 10 overall meetings. However, despite the one-sided dominance by the Rebels, the two squads have posted a flat 5-5 ATS mark over that span.
Respected Money in Vegas, who is a perfect 2-for-2 this season in wagers shared here on UNLV Rebels on SI, are laying the wood in this matchup . These two Mountain West rivals, who have played to the under in three straight meetings, have stayed under the total in seven of the last 10 overall.
In a game that will feature two of the Mountain West’s top scorers, the sharp action is investing in the Rebels to continue their dominance that dates back to the 2020 season.
PICK: UNLV -10.5 (-110)
