2025 NFL Combine: UNLV’s Ricky White Struggles, Jackson Woodard Shines in Interviews
The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine took place over the course of late last week and last weekend, and the University of Las Vegas Nevada sent two players to perform and attempt to raise their draft stock. Those players were Mountain West Conference Special Teams Player of the Year wide receiver Ricky White III and Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year linebacker Jackson Woodard. One of these Rebels had a great combine. The other... not so much.
Let's start with White, and it's not positive news. No drill is more important and emphasized as the 40-yard dash. He ran a disastrous 40. The kind of 40 that could drop him multiple rounds in the 2025 NFL Draft. He ran a 4.61 40-yard dash, which was the second slowest for all wide receivers. When one of your shortcomings as an NFL Prospect is that you have a slight frame you can't run a 4.61 40-yard dash when you are 6'1 and 190 pounds. His film still shows that he's a very good football player and his special teams chops will assure he hears his name on Day 3 of the NFL Draft, however, he did not do himself any favors at the combine.
Rick White III Combine Drill Results
40-Yard Dash: 4.61
10-Yard Split: 1.55
Vertical Jump: 36.00
Broad Jump: 10'3
Woodard had himself a much better time in Indianapolis. Not because of his performance in drills, but because of the response we've heard about his interviews. Everyone we've heard speak about him in Indianapolis has raved about his character. He's been touted as a mature leader who any team would be lucky to have in their locker room. While he is a great football player, he does lack elite athleticism. However, his intangibles will absolutely improve his draft stock drastically.
Jackson Woodard Combine Drill Results
Bench Press: 21 Reps
