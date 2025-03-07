Proposed Nevada Bill Could Transform UNLV’s NIL Landscape
According to the current law in Nevada, it is illegal for colleges to make direct payments to student-athletes from post-secondary institutions or national college athletic associations based on their name, image, and likeness, or NIL. This leaves schools like the University of Nevada Las Vegas at a distinct disadvantage over schools without these restrictions in the recruiting process for obvious reasons. However, that may all be about to change.
A bill recently proposed in the Nevada Legislature would overturn that law and allow for colleges and universities in the state to pay their student-athletes directly. This would be a massive deal and a true game-changer for UNLV as well as any other college with athletic programs in the state.
The new legislation, known as SB 293, removes certain verbiage from the current law in place and would, in turn, allow schools to negotiate and agree on NIL compensation with their student-athletes. This would make committing to a program like UNLV far more enticing to student-athletes being recruited out of high school and in the transfer portal, allowing them to bring in higher-level talent.
Their new deal with the Mountain West Conference with upfront financial benefits only further helps this cause because the school now has more money to work with for the foreseeable future after dealing with financial woes in recent years. UNLV is already a program on the rise, and this could streamline its ascension.
The state clearly sees the changes being made in college sports and smartly doesn't want to leave their schools at a distinct disadvantage. A federal judge already granted preliminary approval of the bill last year. This means, if formally approved, players will be eligible to receive a share of revenue that schools generate through media rights agreements, sponsorships and ticket sales. UNLV opted into this agreement prior to the March 1 deadline, according to the spokesman for UNLV athletics, Andy Grossman, and athletic director Stephanie Rempe. Updates will be provided as this story continues to develop.
