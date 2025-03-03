UNLV’s Meadow Roland Earns Fourth Mountain West Freshman of the Week Honor
The Mountain West Conference has once again recognized UNLV’s Meadow Roland as the Freshman of the Week, marking the fourth time this season the standout redshirt freshman has received the prestigious award.
Roland, a 6-foot-2 forward, played a critical role in the Lady Rebels’ dominant victories over Boise State (83-53) and San Jose State (89-56), delivering two of the most efficient performances of her young career. Coming off the bench, she averaged 20.0 points per game while shooting an impressive 62.5% from the field (15-of-24) and an outstanding 90.9% from the free-throw line (10-of-11). Additionally, she contributed 6.0 rebounds per game, ranking third on the team across the two-game stretch.
On Wednesday night against Boise State, Roland provided a major spark off the bench, pouring in 16 points on 7-of-13 shooting (53.8%). She also added five rebounds and converted 2-of-3 free throws, finishing as the team’s second-leading scorer. Her performance helped UNLV clinch the No. 1 seed in the Mountain West Tournament and secure the regular-season championship.
Just two days later on Senior Day against San Jose State, Roland took her game to another level. Determined to send the team’s seniors out with a win, the Fresno, California native wasted no time making an impact. She entered the game in the first quarter and quickly tallied 12 first-half points, leading all scorers at the break. She went 4-of-5 from the floor and a perfect 4-of-4 from the free-throw line in the opening half.
Roland’s momentum carried into the second half, where she added another 12 points, finishing the contest with a career-high 24 points on 8-of-11 shooting (72.7%). She was flawless at the free-throw line, knocking down all eight of her attempts, cementing her best collegiate performance to date.
Roland’s recognition marks the fifth Mountain West weekly honor for UNLV this season, further showcasing the dominance of the two-time defending conference champions.
The Lady Rebels (regular-season champions for the third straight year) will now shift their focus to their final game of the season—a nationally televised showdown at Wyoming on Wednesday, March 5.
Recommended Articles
UNLV's Jaden Henley Earns Mountain West Player of the Week Honors
San Diego State at UNLV Men's Basketball Preview: How to Watch
2025 NFL Combine: Ricky White Struggles, Jackson Woodard Shines in Interviews