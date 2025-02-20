UNLV Women's Basketball Preview: How to Watch Lady Rebels vs. Colorado State
The UNLV Lady Rebels basketball squad continued to tear through the competition last weekend rolling off another dominant double-digit win. They knocked off the Nevada Wolf Pack 64-50 further building UNLV's stronghold atop the Mountain West Conference improving their record to 13-1 in the Mountain West and 21-5 overall. They have now established themselves as the class of the conference. However, they go the road this weekend to battle with the second-place Colorado State Rams. They sit at 11-3 in the Mountain West and serve as the Lady Rebels' last hurdle on their way to potentially winning the conference.
Who: UNLV Lady Rebels @ Colorado State Rams
When: Saturday, February 22, 3:00 PM EST
Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado
How: The Mountain West Network and Mountain West App
Players to Watch
Guard Kiara Jackson was the star of the past two games for the ladies of UNLV and in her most recent performance posted 12 points along with four rebounds, three assists, and three steals while shooting 60% from the field while leading the team to another blowout victory without a single turnover. Aaliyah Alexander also deserves mentioning after her most recent performance. She led the team with 18 points with a very efficient game shooting 7-12 from the field, 2-4 from three-point range, and 2-2 from the free three line.
Game Preview
With just four games left in the regular season and a commanding lead in the Mountain West Conference, it will become increasingly difficult for the Lady Rebels not to start looking ahead to the Mountain West Conference Tournament or even ahead to their inevitable birth in the Women's NCCA Tournament. However, there is still work to be done, and based on what we've seen on the court this season we have full confidence that they will handle their business this weekend. The last time they faced off with Colorado State on January 8, they won by nine points. We expect a similar outcome in this game which will all but lock up the Mountain West Conference.
Recommended Articles
UNLV Lady Rebels Shine on Day 1 of Mountain West Swimming & Diving Championships
Kiara Jackson Joins 1,000-Point Club as Lady Rebels Defeat Fresno State